Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif along with his family members has performed Umrah.

Upon his arrival, PM Nawaz was welcomed by Deputy Governor of Makkah region, Prince Abdullah bin Abdulaziz.

The premier was received by a number of officials of the General Presidency and Special Force for Security of the Holy at Masjed-e-Nabvi. The premier will also pay respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be upon Him).

PM's daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who also performed Umrah along with other members of family, took to Twitter and shared pictures from the event.

Illahi teri chaukhat pe ...... pic.twitter.com/MpI85DqfU7 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 19, 2017

Ya Allah, mere mulk ko salamat rakhna ???????? pic.twitter.com/w8x0j1T4yL — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 19, 2017