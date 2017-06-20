Opposition leader in the National Assembly (NA) Syed Khurshid Shah has demanded of the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to resign for the sake of democracy, party and parliament.

Talking to media persons here today, the opposition leader said the PPP sacrificed its prime minister and appointed another to complete the five year term. He said they want the government to complete its term and suggested that Nawaz Sharif should resign and bring in a new prime minister to enable the PML-N to complete the term as was done by the PPP.

He was confident that the judges would give the independent verdict in Panama leaks as they were sitting on the chair of justice.

Khurshid Shah said the government was deliberately making the Judiciary and other institutions controversial and making dramas to secure their skin.

In reply to a question, he said they are worried over the tension between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as both the countries are friends of Pakistan. However he pointed out that the new force in Saudi Arabia to combat terrorism is led by General Raheel Sharif and that makes Pakistani position difficult. He said Qatar is also a friendly country and its prince gave a letter to the Prime Minister to clear his name in the Panamaleaks.

The opposition leader said there is no foreign policy of Pakistan as Islamabad is being blamed for whatever is happening in Afghanistan despite the fact that it is the handiwork of others.

He lauded the Pakistani cricket team for raising the Pakistani flag high in the Champions Trophy.

About development projects in Sukkur, Syed Khurshid Shah who visited the site of an under construction hospital said projects totallying Rs 10 to Rs 12 billion are being implemented. He said 80 to 90% of the projects would be complete by Jine 2018. He said the projects include state of the art hospital, sports complex, arts and design university and a number of roads.