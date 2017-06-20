JHANG-Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced Haveli Bahadur Shah gas power plant will generate 1,230 MW of electricity.

The chief minister paid a visit to Haveli Bahadur Shah here and reviewed the construction process while he also held meeting with the engineers and other working staff. Shahbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the efforts of the team and said that the power plant will start trial production from tonight.

The plant will be able to produce 750 megawatts power in a week, he added.

He said that the project will prove to be significant in the eradication of the electricity load shedding from the country.

Democracy in safe hands: Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD (Online): Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that democracy is in the safe hands and the government better know respect of the institutions and rule of the law.

Addressing a ceremony here, he said that the nation would not allow any political acrobat to play with their bright future. He said that the country took off for development and prosperity. He told the traders that district taxes would be imposed with consultation of trade unions and stance of traders union would be given importance in the discussion. The provincial minister was of the opinion that the PML-N government is best for the country, adding that quality work of developmental projects will be completed with timely. He said that court’s decision will be as per the law and ruling PML-N always acted lawfully. He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif opted for investigation despite having immunity. Rana Sanaullah further said that by appearing before the court, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif proved the rule of law in the country.