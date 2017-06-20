PAKPATTAN-: Muslims attach great significance to martyrdom and in the same way, the police proud of its martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty, declared Sahiwal RPO Tariq Rustam Chohan.

Speaking to the heirs of martyred police officials where they were distributed Eid gifts here, Tariq Rustam Chohan said that the Police Department is supposed to discharge a noble duty ... that is to protect the citizens and relieve of their fears to live a life of satisfaction. “Each and every cop is committed to protect the honour, life and property of the public and policemen will never be hesitant to render their lives for upholding this mandate,” he reiterated the police pledge.

The ceremony was held at DPO office, which was also attended by DPO Kamran Yusuf Malik, police officials and a large number of heirs of police martyrs. The RPO declared that the police is striving hard to maintain law and order in the district and will go to any extent for this purpose. On the occasion, he delivered Eid gifts to the families of police martyrs.

DPO Kamran Yusuf Malik also renewed the pledge to fight out crime and terrorism with iron fist.