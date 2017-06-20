KARACHI: Hundreds of fans gave Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed a hero’s welcome as he arrived home carrying the Champions Trophy early on Tuesday.

Men, women and children packed Karachi airport as Sarfraz returned from England, where Pakistan thrashed arch-rivals India to be crowned surprise winners.

Sarfraz held up the trophy to loud cheers and chants of “Long live Sarfraz!” as a police band played patriotic songs nearby.

“(We won) thanks to Allah and the prayers of the whole nation,” Ahmed said in brief comments as he jostled his way through the crowd of well-wishers.

Pakistan’s victory by 180 runs on Sunday has sparked widespread celebrations in the country, where cricket is the number one sport. Sarfraz was showered with bouquets and given a traditional skull cap and an ‘ajrak’ shawl, which is usually presented as a mark of honour.

Senior local officials also turned up to greet the captain before he was whisked away under escort by police commandos along with team-mate Rumman Raees.

Sarfraz’s residential block in central Karachi was adorned with colourful lights and Pakistan flags, while fans climbed on rooftops and balconies to watch him return home.

Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman landed at Peshawar Airport where hundreds of people welcomed him. While talking to media, Zaman said that this is the best Eid gift to Pakistnai nation.

"We played every match as the last match," he said.

He further stated that he enjoyed playing Indian bowler Ashwin most because he is a important bowler for his team.

Furthermore, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan reached Islamabad where government officials and fans welcomed them. Hasan Ali landed at Lahore Airport where City Mayor and PCB officials welcomed him.