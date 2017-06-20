Security forces on Tuesday foiled a terrorist attack in Tank and in the process killed two militants, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The military’s media wing said that the two militants were attempting an attack on a check-post near Dewana Baba Ziarat, which is 12 kilometres north of Tank.

Search operations

ISPR said security forces in joint search operations had apprehended seven suspects and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition.

The operations were carried out by Punjab Rangers, Counter-Terrorism Department and intelligence agencies in the suburbs of Mandi Bahauddin and Islamabad.