JHANG: 1230 megawatts electricity will be generated from the Haveli Bahadur Shah Gas power plant, as announced by Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif upon visiting the plant on Tuesday.

The Punjab CM expressed his sense of fulfillment over the tenacity of the team and the progress of the construction work.

He stated the power plant will inaugurate trial production from tonight, also that the plant will be able to produce 750 megawatts power in a week.

“The project will prove to be paramount in the efforts to end load shedding in the country,” Sharif informed