KASUR -Kasur Garden has been closed for one month since the staff went on strike against non-payment of salaries for last five months.

The staffers told The Nation that they have run out of money to support their families due to worst financial circumstances. They claimed that they submitted several applications to the officials concerned, complaining non-payment of salaries but the applications fell on deaf ears. “We have also staged protests outside offices of the Deputy Commissioner and other officers but no one bothered to resolve their problems,” they said. “Eidul Fitr is drawing near and we are unable to buy new clothes for our children and bring happiness to their faces,” they regretted.

They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif take notice of the matter and resolve their problem.

Citizens also demanded the government to consider the staffer’s woes so that the only recreational garden in the city could be reopened.