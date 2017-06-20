SIALKOT-A labourer’s three minor daughters died after they ate toxic fruit chaat in Naikapura locality here on Monday.

Sargodha-based Adreem Khan has recently been settled at Sialkot in a rented house after conducting his second marriage with his sister-in-law Musarrat after the death of his wife.

Police said that the labourer brought the fruit chaat from a local shop. As the whole family ate it in Sehri, Zoya (3), Amina (5) and Ayat (7) died but the labourer and his wife remained safe despite eating the same fruit chat.

Police said that the point makes the situation doubtful, saying that they might have been killed with poison in the fruit chaat by their step mother. However, it was not yet confirmed that who gave them poison.

Police said that the doctors have revealed the cause of death of these three minor real sisters was poison. However, the police have arrested the fruit chaat shop’s owner Waris Ali after registering a case. Police shifted the bodies to Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy.

Trader murdered; abductee found dead



SIALKOT-A person shot dead a trader for halting him from running a gambling club in his house in Daska City’s Sheikhaanwala Galla locality here on Monday.

Accused Khawar alias Pilli fled away. Police shifted the body of Iftikhar Ahmed to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy. Police have registered a case with no arrest.

Meanwhile, the body of a kidnapped youth Zohaib was found from River Chenab near Head Marala here after a week. According to the grieved family of Galli Budhi Bazaar Sialkot based youth Zohaib(19), some accused had kidnapped him on June 13, 2017. The family said that the accused kidnappers killed their beloved son and later they threw his body into River Chenab to conceal their sin.

The police handed over the dead body to grieved family for burial after autopsy. He was laid to rest in his native graveyard amid sobs and tears. A large number of people from all walks of life attended his funeral. The family has strongly protested against this brutal blind murder, demanding early arrest of the killers.