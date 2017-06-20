ISLAMABAD:- Punjab Rangers along with the Counter-Terrorism Department, police and intelligence agencies carried out joint search operations in surrounding areas of Kharian and Sarai Alamgir and apprehended 20 suspects. According to a statement issued by the ISPR, during the operations, illegal weapons and ammunition were recovered. Pakistan Army has launched major operation Raddul Fassad across the country against terrorists and extremists and have carried out a number of intelligence based operations and made major successes.–Staff Reporter