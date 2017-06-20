Quetta - Two naval officials embraced martyrdom and another three sustained wounds when their vehicle came under a militant attack in Jiwani tehsil of Gwadar district Monday, the deputy commissioner said.

The attacked sailors were transporting Iftar items when four assailants on two motorbikes fired at them. There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the fatal gun assault.

Security was tightened after the onslaught and a search operation was launched in the area.

Pakistan Navy spokesman confirmed the attack. “Two sailors embraced martyrdom while another three sustained wounds,” he said in a press statement.

The naval official reiterated the anti-terror resolve, saying: “Miscreants can’t shatter our morale with such acts of cowardice. They will be recompensed of their evil deeds.”

Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai and Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims.

In their separate messages, the duo showed their determination to restore peace in the region which has long been plagued by miscreants.

“We won’t bow to such attackers. These elements would be wiped out of society,” the top administrators stated.

They said terrorists were doing such inhuman deeds to appease their foreign masters but the nation would fail them. They vowed to bring the culprits to justice. They also paid tribute to security forces in fight against terrorism. “Their sacrifices would not go waste. They would be remembered,” the governor and the CM said.

The attack comes weeks after the massacre of 10 Sindhi labourers near Gwadar, which houses the main port and is a terminal point of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Pakistan and China have inked agreements aimed at boosting cooperation in various sectors between the two countries. China is also developing the warm water Gwadar port, a prominent feature of the CPEC plan.

The CPEC project — with an investment of $57 billion and the Gwadar port as its lynchpin — is billed to be a ‘game-changer’ and manifestation of a strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.

Though the road where the labourers were working was not a specific CPEC-funded project, it was a part of a network of connecting roads that are part of the corridor – a common target for militants who view construction projects as a means to take over their land.

“The CPEC would not only serve as a game-changer for Pakistan, but a fate-changer for entire region by helping it rid of economic deprivation and attain peace and prosperity, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said at the inaugural session of the two-day CPEC moot in August

“The CPEC is a new concept of diplomacy based on shared goals of prosperity for Pakistan and the region, and a project to eliminate poverty, unemployment and underdevelopment,” the PM added.