RAWALPINDI - As per on-going operation Raddul Fasaad, joint search and intelligence-based operations were jointly conducted by Punjab Rangers, police and intelligence agencies during the last 24 hours and 19 suspects were rounded up.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Sunday, the suspects were apprehended from the areas of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Sialkot, Lahore and Kasur. During the joint operations, weapons, ammunition, laptops, currency, sectarian hate material and foreign passports were also recovered.