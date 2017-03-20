SAHIWAL - Three persons were killed while seven others sustained critical injuries in two separate road accidents here the other day.

According to police, two women – Wlayat Bibi, 72, and her daughter-in-law Zartash, 27 – were killed after a Suzuki Bolan vehicle overturned on Noorshah Gogera Road near Rattery. Zulqarnain, 30, and his two children sustained injuries in the accident. In another incident, Class-X student Muhammad Nadeem was killed in collision between two motorcycles on Gammber Noorshah Road near Chak 55/4-R. The other biker Sarfaraz and three sisters – Rukhsana, Shabana and Nazia – sustained injuries in the accident and were shifted to Civil Hospital.