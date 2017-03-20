The People's Liberation Army Honour Guards will take part at the annual Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad on Thursday, reported China Daily on Monday.

The Honour Guards, invited by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa, have sent 90 of its members to Islamabad while 72 of them will participate in the event.

The guards took part in a rehearsal on Sunday and were warmly welcomed by locals, China’s news agency Xinhua reported.

The PLA Honour Guards, formed in 1952, take part in every significant national event and welcome ceremony for foreign leaders in China. They have also performed parades in Mexico, Italy and Venezuela.