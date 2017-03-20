Maryam Nawaz Sharif has called the meeting with Qatari Royal Sheikha Dana bint Hamd an honor for her.

According to details Maryam Nawaz called on Qatari royal Sheikha Dana bint Hamd after meeting between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and father of Ameer-e-Qatar Shaikh Hamd bin Khalifa Al Thani. During the meeting Maryam Nawaz and Sheikha Dana bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani discussed matters of mutual interests. Sheikha Dana assists her father.

In her Twitter message Maryam Nawaz expressed her feelings after meeting with Sheikha Dana bint Hamd said that it's an honorable pleasure for her.

Was an absolute pleasure meeting Sheikha Dana bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani who also assists her father ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/wrnhmTuCqj — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 19, 2017

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Sheikh Hamd bin Khalifa Al Thani during their meeting yesterday, reiterated the resolve to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar for the betterment of the people.