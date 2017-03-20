Chairman Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep concern over the kidnapping of Pakistani engineer Ayaz Jamali and others in Sudan and asked Federal government for immediate steps to ensure their safe recovery.

Petroleum Engineer Ayaz Jamali, hailing from Badin, was reportedly kidnapped from Sudan along with five others allegedly by Sudanese rebels after killing their local guard.

Bilawal stressed that foreign ministry should explore all its diplomatic channels for recovery of the kidnapped engineer and his colleagues.