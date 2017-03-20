KHYBER AGENCY: Body of proxy Khasadar was found near Hawaldari check post in tehsil Jamrud who had been killed by unknown assassins here on Sunday. The political administration said the substitute deceased Khasadar was identified as Kamal Khan, resident of Jamrud, who was abducted by unidentified persons. The kidnappers shot him dead and dumped his body in dry water channel near Hawaldari checkpoint. The administration officials shifted the body for medico-legal formalities, Khasadar sources informed. Cause of the murder could not be ascertained.–Staff Reporter