OUR STAFF REPORTER

BAHAWALPUR - The Cantonment Board Bahawalpur held a flower show and a garden competition to attract people to grow more plants and flowers to make environment pollution-free and fragrant.

Corps Commander Lt-Gen Sher Afgun was the chief guest. He inspected the floral stalls and highly appreciated the beautifully designed and decorated stalls and congratulated the organisers over conducting the show in a remarkable way.

The Cantonment Board arranged the floral exhibition like every year at Noor Mahel Bahawalpur to attract and inspire public towards this healthy activity, said Chief Executive Officer Zafer Mehmood.

Different formations of Bahawalpur Corps, Station Headquarters, Fauji Fertilizers, Sadiq Public School, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Islamia University Bahawalpur and Bahawalpur Cantonment Board participated in the event. Various stalls with colourful flowers and beautiful plants were displayed to greet the spring season. Beautifully designed stalls of flowers and plants attracted the guests including children and females.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has bagged the four top positions in civilian category in Bahawalpur Cantonment Board’s annual flower show.

The university’s stall at the exhibition, the garden at the vice chancellor’s office at Abbasia Campus, the Vice Chancellor’s House at the BaghdadulJadeed Campus, and Central Camp Office in the university’s residential colony secured first position. Vice Chancellor Qaiser Mushtaq felicitated Principal Officer Estate Care Farkhanda Tahseen and staff for receiving the award.

A large number of military/civil officers, their families and notables of the region attended the function and appreciated the event. Lt-Gen Sher Afgun distributed shields to the winners.