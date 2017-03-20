ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said Monday that close cooperation among Muslim countries is necessary to meet the challenges of terrorism and extremism.

He was talking to outgoing Saudi Arabian ambassador Abdullah Marzouk Al-Zahrani, who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

He said the process of real development in Muslim countries is in trouble and badly affected due to instability and sectarianism.

He said Pakistan is committed to work with Saudi Arabia for promotion of unity, internal harmony among the Muslim community of the globe. He said that Pakistan also desirous to play a role to resolve the disputed issues among them.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Abdullah Marzouk Al-Zahrani appreciated the thought of the speaker to meet the common challenges of Muslim Ummah and emphasised the need of close cooperation and coordination.

He assured that Saudi Arabia will stand by Pakistan to provide assistance for the development of region. Abdullah Marzouk said that Saudi Arabia wants a developed and prosperous Pakistan and considered it a partner to redress the regional and global issues.