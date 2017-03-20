ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced special compensation worth Rs 1 million (10 Lac rupees) for the family of Mr Abdul Qadir, an official deputed on Census duty, who died in a fatal accident in village Neen Ban, Mansehra distt last week.

Mr Abdul Qadir, a primary school teacher, who hailed from village Khun Shakoora, distt Mansehra was on census duty when the accident took place. He left behind a widow, four sons, two daughters and aging parents.

Dar has expressed deep sense of grief over the tragic death of Abdul Qadir and sympathised with the bereaved family, praying to Allah Almighty for granting them fortitude to bear this loss with equanimity.