SIALKOT/GUJRANWALA - Almost a year-long Facebook friendship resulted in the murder of the youth allegedly by the girl’s family as police have identified the body of the youth and recovered his clothes from her house.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abid Khan said that Sharoon Maseeh (22) of Noumania Road Gujranwala City had developed relations with Sambrial-based girl Naila Maseeh (26) after the Facebook friendship which lasted for a year.

The family of Sharoon Maseeh told the police that both the families were aware of their friendship. Naila and her family had called Sharoon to their home at Sambrial about one and half months ago for settling their love marriage. Since then, Sharoon was disconnected from his family.

The DPO added that the Badiana police had found an unknown dead body of a youth from near village Langey-Manjkey, Pasrur tehsil on February 01, 2017. Some unknown accused had thrown the body there.

The police traced out the dead body and identified it with the help of Nadra through the finger prints. Later, the family also identified the body as of their beloved son Sharoon Maseeh. Police said that his family has alleged that Sharoon was brutally murdered by his girl friend and her family.

Police said that the girl had fled away to Nepal. Police said that Naila Maseeh belongs to a criminal family as her brother Sagar alias Muna Maseeh was killed in an encounter with police near Kharian in 2016.

As Sheron went missing some days ago, his parents got registered the case against two girls who were involved in Chatting with Sheron on facebook. Following the facebook record, police reached the house of Naila and recovered clothes of the lost boy from her house. Later, police recovered the body of the boy from the graveyard of Badiana village and registered the case against Naila and her parents. It was told that Naila had gone out of the country some days before.

On other side, the police have arrested accused killer, lying fugitive for the last eleven years, from near Islamabad. Faisalabad-based Shakeel Shah had shot dead five persons of a family including a woman over an old enmity in Badiana (Pasrur tehsil) on March 23, 2006. Since then, the accused had been lying fugitive and had been living at different places in Islamabad, Taxila and Rawalpinding under different names.

The DPO added that a police party raided there in outskirts of islamabad and arrested the accused from there by using the scientific methods. Police have sent the accused behind the bars.

DIRECTION: The district administration has directed the local government to launch a vigorous anti-dengue drive in all the graveyards, public parks, scrap dealers’ spots, old tyres shops, plants’ nurseries, service stations, swimming pools and factories in their respective areas.

A meeting of the district administration reviewed the pace of the anti-dengue measures in Sialkot district. The DC said that it was the national obligation of every one to come forward and play a pivotal role in curbing the menace of the dengue as well.

OFFICIAL HELD: The Antic Corruption Establishment (ACE) has sent the arrested accused Tanveer Warraich (SDO Municipal Committee Daska) after registering a corruption case against him.

According to the Regional Director ACE Muhammad Ilyas Gill, the ACE raiding team led by Waqas Ahmed Hashmi (Civil Judge Daska) had arrested the accused Tanveer Warraich (SDO Municipal Committee Daska) from his office on Saturday red handedly while taking Rs.25, 000 in cash as bribe from a citizen Muhammad Asif. Further investigations were underway, in this regard.