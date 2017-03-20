LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has recommended the names of five players, suspended for alleged involvement in spot-fixing during Pakistan Super League 2017, to be put on the exit control list (ECL).

As per sources in FIA they have written a letter to Ministry of Interior and requested to put the names of Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Mohammad Irfan, Shahzaib Hasan and Nasir Jamshed on the ECL.

The agency has mentioned in the letter that these five players are wanted in the investigation, sources also confirmed that interior ministry has received the aforementioned letter.

Cricketers Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Mohammad Irfan and Shahzaib Hasan have been provisionally suspended from all forms of cricket for violating the Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption code. Sharjeel and Latif, who were suspended during the opening week of the PSL for suspected links with an international fixing syndicate, could face a minimum of five years ban.

Batsman Shahzaib, who was charged and suspended on Friday, is also facing a minimum of five years’ ban. Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan faces a minimum of six-month ban.

FIA Lahore Cyber Crime Circle has also summoned the above said players on Monday to appear before authorities and get their statements recorded in their defence. The notices for their personal appearance before FIA authorities were issued on Thursday last.