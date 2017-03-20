CHAKWAL - A man was injured after a fire broke out in an oil depot in village Bhoun in district Chakwal on Sunday.

The warehouse, where the oil was stored, was completely burnt to ashes before fire-fighters of the Rescue 1122 put out the blaze after a struggle of one hour.

The fire broke out after someone threw cigarette, rescue sources said. Zafar Mahmood, who was working at the oil depot, sustained burn wounds. The Rescue 1122 team, after giving him first aid, shifted the injured man to the district headquarters hospital Chakwal.

Meanwhile, the nomination papers of all 16 candidates contesting PP-23 by-elections were accepted by returning officer Shakeel Ahmed.

Malik Shahryar Awan of the PML-N and Col (retd) Sultan Surkhru of the PTI, who is also backed by the JI and the PML-Q, are considered to be the main contestants. Four others candidates also claimed to have the backing of the PPP. The final list of the candidates will be displayed on March 27 with their election symbols. Polling will be held on April 18.

Arrangements are underway to ensure free and transparent polls and it was likely that the army and Rangers will be called in to perform duty at sensitive polling stations.