Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria has said that Pakistani Mission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is in touch with South Sudan authorities for the release of Ayaz Hussain Jamali, a Pakistani citizen who was kidnapped on Sunday in South Sudan.

While responding the queries Zakaria said that Pakistan has no diplomatic relations with South Sudan and Pakistani Mission at Addis Ababa is aware of the the kidnapping of Ayaz Jamali. “We are making efforts for his early recovery”, the spokesman added.

Jamali, 26, from Badin Sindh was kidnaped on Sunday in Paloch Upper Nile State, South Sudan. He was working as Engineer in DPOC Company through Lahore based recruitment company EKL (Engineering Kinetic Limited).

Brother of Jamali, Altaf Hussain told Online that his brother was kidnapped from South Sudan around 11:30 am on Sunday. He said that his another brother Babar Hussain was also working in the same company in Ghumri city of South Sudan. He said that both the brothers had resigned from the company due to security unrest in the area and after few days they both were supposed to return to Pakistan.

He said that the date of wedding of his kidnapped brother Ayaz Hussain Jamali was fixed on 13th April, 2017.

Altaf demanded the government for the concrete efforts regarding the recovery of his brother. He also demanded from international and national human rights organisations to raise his brother's issue on different forums for his early recovery.