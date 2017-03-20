LAHORE: Dr Fouzia Siddiqui has blamed former ambassador to the United States Hussain Haqqani for getting Dr Aafia Siddiqui involved in a false case.

“Haqqani should come forward with the truth that Aafia Siddiqui is innocent. He did it just to please Americans, and implicated her in a false case,” Dr Fauzia spoke in press conference on Sunday.

She further said, Haqqani should be punished. Successive governments had wasted several opportunities of repatriation of Dr Aafia. She is seriously ill there.

“If American spy Raymond Davis could leave Pakistan, why can’t Aafia be repatriated,” Dr Fauzia said. “Four years have passed since, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had also said that Dr Aafia is like his own daughter but he not fulfilled his promise.”