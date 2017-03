Two Bangladeshis and one Afghani citizen were arrested by police in Karachi today, reported Waqt News.

The Bangladeshis were arrested in a raid at a super market after a tip off. The arrested have been accused of living in Pakistan illegally.

Meanwhile, during a raid in New Karachi Bilal Colony, an Afghani citizen-Noor ullah-was arrested by police.

All arrested have been shifted to police stations for further investigation.