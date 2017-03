Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan slammed Jammiat-Ullema-Islam-Fazl ur Rehman (JUI-F) leadership over publishing a ‘bigoted’ job advertisement in newspaper.

In his tweet, Khan criticized JUI-F Bannu for promoting hatred and disrespecting different sects and urged CM KP Pervaiz Khattak to take strict action against it.

JUI-F in Bannu promoting disrespect & hatred amongst diff sects & religions. CM KP must act against spread of bigotry & discrimination in KP pic.twitter.com/IvlxEY76y4 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 20, 2017





The PTI chairman was referring to a job advertisement by TMA and Nazim Bannu in which citizens from specific religions and sects were asked to apply for the position of sanitation workers.