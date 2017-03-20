Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria today said that India has been confused because of Pakistan’s economic stability.

Talking to a private TV channel, Zakaria affirmed that India’s efforts to create economic instability in Pakistan will never be successful. He said that instead of providing self-determination right to Kashmiris, India is working to suppress the struggle of the Kashmiri people.

The spokesperson asserted that Pakistan will not remain silent over the killings of innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces. He said that India has complicated the Kashmir issue in order to hide its atrocities and brutalities in the valley.

Zakaria said that Pakistan has gained huge success against terrorism however; India is active in spreading terror.

He made it clear that India’s nefarious designs are being defeated due to the accomplishments of Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fassad.