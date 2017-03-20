Supreme Court has dismissed a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate and upheld the decision of victory of Khawaja Asif from NA-110 today.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar heard a review petition of rival candidate Usman Dar against victory of Khawaja Asif from Sialkot’s National Assembly constituency of NA-110.

The bench upheld the decision given by the Supreme Court in which it turned down the petition filed by Usman Dar.

Chief justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar while dismissing the review petition remarked that there was no tangible ground to support the review petition filed by PTI’s Usman Dar.

The election tribunal had earlier given a decision in favour of Khawaja Asif regarding electoral irregularities; however, Usman Dar challenged the decision in Supreme Court urging an inquiry into rigging allegations.

The apex court in November last year dismissed the petition of PTI candidate. Usman Dar filed a review appeal against defence minister Khawaja Asif, however the apex court shot down the review petition as well endorsing Asif’s election as legislator.

PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif contested general elections 2013 through NA-110 and bagged 92848 votes defeating Usman Dar who managed to secure 71,573 votes.