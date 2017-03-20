DERA GHAZI KHAN - The government barred the local bodies from collecting rent of government properties including shopping centres.

According to official sources, the Punjab Board of Revenue has issued a letter in this regard, asking the deputy commissioners to collect the rent themselves. Local bodies' representatives, on the other hand, expressed concerns over the government's decision, saying the local bodies have already limited resources to generate revenue and this restriction will make them unable to carry out official works in their jurisdiction.

The Local Government Secretary also expressed concerns over the government's decision, saying that the decision will severely affect functioning of the LB institutions.

RS100M FOR CADET COLLEGE: The government has released Rs100 million for establishment of the Cadet College in Dera Ghazi Khan, Deputy Commissioner Allah Rakha Anjum said.

He said that the college will be built in the Fort Munro where about 360 students and 22 teachers could be accommodated. He said that Rs100 million has been released by the government as initial funds, adding further funds will be released as per requirement.