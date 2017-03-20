KHANEWAL - A large number of lady health visitors (LHV) staged a protest demonstration in favour of their demands regarding regularisation and up-gradation of their service structure here the other day.

Lady health visitors from all four tehsils – Jahanian, Kabirwala, Mian Channu and Khanewal – of the Khanewal district participated in the protest.

Talking to media, they said that Notification No. SO (G-II) 9-131/2005 dated 29-07-2016 has been issued regarding regularization of the temporary LHVs. They said that according to orders of the Supreme Court, the Lady Health Supervisors will be awarded BPS-7, Accounts Supervisors BPS-7, Lady Health Workers BPS-5 and drivers with BPS-4 with effect from July 1, 2012.

“But officials of the Health Department are issuing regularisation and promotion orders either to the LHVs, having political influence at their back, or those who are greasing officials’ palms,” they alleged, regretting the deserving LHVs are being kept deprived of their rights. They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the issue and resolve their problems.

When contacted, EDO Health Dr Fazal Kareem was not available to record his statement regarding the issue.