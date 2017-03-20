LAHORE - Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) spokesperson Habibullah Khattak on Sunday said that the 6th population census exercise was continuing in a smooth manner as per the given schedule, while March 28th had been specified for counting of homeless people.

Talking to APP, Khattak said that as per schedule, house-listing has been completed and the head-count of the first phase has also started. He said that all apartments have been given separate number in multi-storey buildings.

Khattak said that following the Supreme Court decision, three categories have been created to include the disabled men, women and transgenders in the count. He said that the survey for internal migration, mortality and fertility would be held after the population census exercise is also completed.

The PBS spokesman said that the total budget for conducting this important exercise is about Rs 18.5 billion.

Giving the break-up details, he said that Rs 6 billion had been given for the Armed Forces, who would be providing security, Rs 6.5 billion for logistics and the remaining Rs 6 billion for the civilian expenses. He said that 118,918 civilian staff and over 200,000 Army personnel were part of the drive, adding, that each enumerator would be accompanied by a soldier and both would be filling in their respective forms.

To a question, Habibullah Khattak said that if any house was missing in the house-listing operation, people could access PBS through helpline for inclusion of that house in the process.

Data of foreigners would be compiled separately, and the forms have been devised in a way to separate Pakistanis and non-Pakistanis," he added.

Khattak said that earlier, the PBS had printed 40 million census forms, while 11 million were recently printed from the security printing Press.

Currently, house-listing operation is continuing in 63 districts, including 16 in Punjab province, eight in Sindh, 14 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 15 in Balochistan, and five each in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Punjab districts include Jhang, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Lahore, Hafizabad, Narowal, Sialkot, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Pakpattan and Attock.

During the second phase, the census exercise would be conducted in the remaining 88 districts all across the country, Khattak added.