BAHAWALPUR - Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafiq said that kidney transplant facility will soon be launched at Kidney Centre Bahawalpur.

During his visit to Bahawal Victoria Hospital's Kidney Centre, he said that Kidney Centre has been established for the treatment of dialysis and other kidney's diseases. He said that at the hospital, state of the art operation theatre and medical facilities have been provided.

He directed the Bahawal Victoria Hospital medical superintendent to appropriately dispose of the medical waste and ensure cleanliness in the hospital. He said that cardiac centre's up-gradation is also among their priorities so that angiography, angioplasty and other facilities can be provided soon.

Salman Rafiq visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital's Emergency Block, medical stores, and cardiac centres. He also visited the patients admitted to the wards and inquired after their health. He directed the MS to personally monitor the process of keeping the medicines on the required temperature.