Pakistan has no imminent security threat due to it possessing a powerful arsenal of nuclear weapons, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan said on Monday.

Addressing a ceremony at the University of Karachi’s Dr AQ Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, he said, “If we ensure good governance in the country, in 10 years we could successfully become a developed country like Turkey and Malaysia.”

Khan, who is revered in Pakistan as a hero for building the Muslim world’s first atomic bomb, said, “When India conducted nuclear tests in 1974, I wrote a letter to then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto from Holland and offered my services for Pakistani nuclear programme.”

“PM Bhutto called me immediately, during meeting I ensured him that we can make better nuclear weapons than India.

“I had no political background that’s why PM Bhutto gave me the responsibility of the nuclear programme and we acquired nuclear capability in a span of mere six years which was a great milestone.