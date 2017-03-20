Pakistan on Monday lodged protest with India over killing of an elderly woman in cross-border firing.

The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, J.P. Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian forces on the LoC in Kotli area (Kotkotterra sector), resulting in the demise of a 60 years old civilian lady.

A 60-year-old female resident of village Thandi Kassi died when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Kotli district along the LoC on March 17.

"The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed condemnable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws," Foreign Office said in a brief press release.

The director general urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire understanding; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.