ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Polish Navy, Rear Admiral Miroslaw Mordel on Monday highly appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy (PN) in maintaining collaborative security in Indian Ocean and beyond which is also a shared vision of global navies.

According to a statement, the Polish naval chief expressed these views during a meeting with Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

Rear Admiral Miroslaw Mordel held detailed discussions on professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration in diverse fields with his counterpart. A comprehensive brief on PN’s operational developments was also given to the visiting dignitary, who is on an official visit to Pakistan on the invitation of chief of the naval staff.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting naval chief was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in ceremonial dress presented him the Guard of Honour.

The Polish naval chief also lauded the efforts of Pakistan Navy for hosting/organising multi-national maritime exercise Aman-17 in February this year.

Admiral Zakaullah thanked Rear Admiral Miroslaw Mordel for active participation of Polish Navy in multinational naval exercise Aman-17 to join hands for common resolve of ‘Together for Peace’.

In the second leg of his visit, chief of Polish Navy is scheduled to meet naval field commands at Lahore and Karachi including PN War College Lahore and PN Fleet/Units at Karachi. The Polish Navy chief will also lay wreath at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam.

Rear Admiral Miroslaw Mordel is a graduate of Polish Naval Academy and General Staff College of German Armed Forces and postgraduate from Naval Command College in Newport, USA. The visit is expected to greatly enhance the bilateral collaboration between the two navies various avenues.

