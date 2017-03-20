DUBAI: Salima Begum from Gilgit Baltistan was among the ten finalists of Global Teacher Prize, an initiative that encourages teachers and has prize money of $1 million.

Global Teacher Prize ceremony was held on Sunday night in Dubai. A Canadian woman won the award for working towards the betterment of a school in a remote village in Arctic which only has air access.

The community that she is working to uplift has a high suicide rate and reportedly, the school does not have many teachers who wish to continue their career there.