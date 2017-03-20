ISLAMABAD: It has been revealed through the World Happiness Report 2017 released by a United Nations (UN) agency that a Pakistani citizen continues to be happier than an Indian.

As per details, Pakistan has been ranked 80th while India stands at 122 in the World Happiness Report 2017. As far as the last year reports are concerned, Pakistan stood at 92 while India was placed at 118.

The World Happiness Report 2017 was released by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), a global initiative launched by the United Nations in 2012, to coincide with the United Nations International Day of Happiness that also falls today.

The list has been topped by Norway while its neighbours Denmark and Iceland as well as Switzerland also remain in the top slots.

"Happy countries are the ones that have a healthy balance of prosperity, as conventionally measured, and social capital, meaning a high degree of trust in a society, low inequality and confidence in government," Jeffrey Sachs, the director of the SDSN and a special advisor to the United Nations Secretary-General, revealed in an interview.