Chairman PML-N Raja Zafar-ul-Haq has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is hopeful that Supreme Court will not decide the Panama Papers case under any pressure.

“PM Nawaz Sharif is fully satisfied that and he expects that SC will give decision in Panama Leaks case in line with norms of justice without coming under any pressure. But strike call By Imran Khan cannot be ignored”, he said this while talking to a private TV channel today.

Replying to a question he said Imran has again hinted at launching a protest. However this pressure can not be rejected.