Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has ordered to reopen Pak-Afghan border, reported Waqt News.

The PM maintains that while links of recent terror attacks have been traced back to Afghanistan, “but Pakistan is reopening border as a goodwill gesture.”

The premier further said both countries have enjoyed cordial relations over the years.

“Cultural and historic relations between both sides are centuries old,” he added.

PM Nawaz also stressed that without stable Afghanistan, peace cannot be achieved in the South Asian region.

Earlier, In the aftermath of blast at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sindh which killed over 75 people and wounded more than 250, Pakistan closed its border with Afghanistan due to security reasons.

In a tweet, DG ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor had said the border was closed with immediate effect till further orders due to security reasons.

According to officials of political administration, the Pak-Afghan border crossing at Torkham was sealed for all kinds of communication due to security concerns.

“The border crossing will stay closed till further order and all kinds of trade and commercial activities will remain suspended,” the officials said.

The newly-built Pakistan Gate on the Torkham Border was opened in August last year, to both traffic and pedestrians, albeit without a formal ceremony.

Clashes between Pakistani and Afghan security forces over the construction of the border gate last year left four soldiers dead on both sides, including Frontier Corp’s Major Ali Jawad Changezi. The clashes had kept Torkham, one of the busiest crossing points between the two countries and used by 15,000 to 20,000 people and hundreds of vehicles daily, closed for six days.