KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday lambasted the federal government for resorting to revengeful activities against the Pakistan People’s Party after the arrest of former Sindh minister Sharjeel Inam Memon from Islamabad airport where he landed ending his two-year self-imposed exile.

The chief minister said that Sharjeel Inam Memon returned to country after permission from Islamabad High Court and the court had directed not to arrest Memon before his appearance at the court.

“We condemn this act in which the federal institutions violate the court orders,” he said, adding, that Memon had arrived to clear all allegations hurled against him and whatever the decision would come up in courts, they would respect it.

“Why it happens that always PPP leaders are targeted in these acts,” he said.

Responding to arrest of Farooq Sattar in a similar raid in Karachi, the chief minister said that the case of Farooq Sattar was different from that of Memon as the former had not obtained a bail before arrest order from court despite issuance of arrest warrant against him.

“We have conveyed to MQM that Farooq Sattar should obtain a bail before arrest order from court,” he said.

He said that they would not tolerate these types of acts from the federal government and they had always faced the courts and had not run away from them.

Furthermore, addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club, Senator Aajiz Dhamrah said that the arrest of former minister Sharjeel Memon was a revengeful act on part of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

He said that references in NAB were also filed against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Mian Muhammad Mansha but the National Accountability Bureau did not dare to arrest them and was only victimising Sindh leaders.

He said likewise using National Action Plan for its vested interests, the PML-N government was also using the NAB for its personal interests.

“After these revengeful acts, the NAB should be renamed as Sindh revenge bureau,” he said.

He said that the name of Memon was put on ECL before filing a reference against him. “NAB is only being used against the Sindh and People’s Party.

He said the PML-N was once again repeating the history of Saifur Rehman but this time its repercussions will be dangerous.