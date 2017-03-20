Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has challenged the procedure of conducting national the population census in Sindh High Court today, reported Waqt News.

While talking to the media PPP spokesperson Farahatullah Babar said the opposition party has serious doubts and apprehensions over the whole procedure.

“Not only our party, but every section of society has raised questions about the authenticity of ongoing census,” he said.

The spokesperson further added that their basic demand is to make the whole process transparent.

“It is the fundamental right of every citizen to know the procedure,” he asserted.