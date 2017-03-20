LAHORE - PPP’s central Secretary Information, Ch Manzoor Ahmad yesterday sought security for party’s planned rallies in Punjab, adding, that Asif Ali Zardari was not here in Lahore for any reconciliation [with the government].

Talking to the media outside Bilawal House, the party spokesperson said that days of reconciliation were over and Asif Ali Zardari was here to offer resistance against political victimisation of party leaders.

Manzoor alleged that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was himself inciting actions against the PPP leaders while hiding behind the Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan.

Manzoor complained that Punjab government was not providing security to the PPP leadership in Punjab though they had their own security arrangements.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was provided fool-proof security in Sindh when he went there last week to address a political rally.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto will also come to Lahore but did not announce any precise date for his arrival here.

He informed reporters that many politicians from Punjab wanted to join the PPP in the near future.

To a question, Manzoor said that party leader Sharjeel Memon had returned on the instructions of party leadership.

“He was asked to come back and face the court cases if he wanted to retain his present position in the party”, Manzoor added. He said that cases against Sherjeel were instituted in his absence but he would offer himself for judicial accountability.

The party spokesperson stated that while the PPP leaders were facing courts, the PML-N Ministers were not facing any action despite corruption proofs against them in the form of video recordings.

Also, party’s central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday said that Asif Ali Zardari will outsmart the Punjab politicians by his political moves.

He said Zardari was here to support the efforts for party’s revival in Punjab.

Kaira also came down hard on the Punjab government for not providing security for PPP’s planned rallies in Punjab.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was provided security in Sindh where he addressed a political gathering last week.

He said that Prime Minister had every right to do politics in every part of the country, but other parties right to do politics should also be accepted.

He hoped that the Punjab government will also provide security to the PPP for its rallies in Punjab.

To a question, the PPP leader said that his party’s policy of reconciliation with other political parties on national issues will continue.

“All parties have now evolved consensus on establishment of military courts. But it was the PPP alone which forced the government to concede on its points on the issue.” he stated.

Meanwhile, senior PPP leaders including Ch Manzoor Ahmad, Ch Ahmad Mukhtar, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Nadeem Afzal Chan yesterday called on PPP-P President Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House Lahore.

Issues related to Punjab politics came under discussion in the meeting, according to party sources.