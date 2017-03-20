The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Monday said it had blocked at least 930 resource locators and 10 websites of proscribed organisations, reported Radio Pakistan.

A PTA data revealed law enforcement agencies had registered 17,562 cases and nabbed 19,289 suspects in connection with hate speech, extremist literature and misuse of loudspeaker.

The data said provincial government had undergone geo-mapping of seminaries across the country on standard parameters.

On law and order situation in Karachi, PTA said the city had witnessed a significant reduction in crime rate with terrorism going down by 90 per cent, target killings by 91 per cent, murders by 62 per cent a 48 per cent decline in robberies.