OUR STAFF REPORTER

HAFIZABAD - Religious leaders stressed a need for unity to thwart the conspiracy of western powers and infidels to create rift among the Muslims by fanning sectarian issues.

Addressing ‘Ittihad-i-Ummat Conference’ under the auspices of Mutahida Jamiat-i-Ahle Hadith and Milli Yakjehti Council in the Jinnah Hall, the religious leaders said that Pakistan came into being in the name of Islam but unfortunately all the rulers failed to introduce Islamic system in letter and spirit.

The speakers including Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaqat Balooch, JAH Allama Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, MYC Vice President Ameen Shaheedi, Jawanan-i-Pakistan President Abdullah Hameed Gul and Allama Saqib Akbar said that infidels were spending billions of rupees to tarnish the image of Islam and making nefarious attempts to push the Muslims into western civilisation.

However, they added, the Muslims would foil their evil attempts. They further said that former president Parvez Musharraf is a national criminal and he should be tried for endangering the Islamic values by getting huge amounts from the US. They further said that no Muslim would tolerate blasphemy of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and his companion. Liaqat Blaooch has called upon the patriotic persons to cooperate with JI to rid the corrupt rulers who promoted corruption in every sphere and ruined all the institutions. Later, Liaqat Blaooch inaugurated a-week-long free medical camp arranged by Al-Khidmat Foundation.

14 HELD: District police have arrested 14 people including 3 Afghan nationals during targeted and combing operation early in the morning from police stations Hafizabad, Vanike Tatar, Kassoki and Jabalpur Bhattian areas. Police recovered illegal arms and narcotics from accused. Police have verified biometric particulars of 89 suspects under National Action Plan and Raddul Fasaad.

Police have verified particulars of 89 suspected people under National Action Plan during operation launched by the police, CTD, Elite Force jointly conducted the operation, District police spokesman said here.

Meanwhile, the Kaleke Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and have seized 1220 grams heroin from his possession. On the tip off the police raided the den of Gulzar son of Imdad in Qila Bakhsha village and arrested him for possessing the contraband. A case has been registered against him accordingly.