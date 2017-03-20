Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former minister Sharjeel Memon has reached Islamabad High Court.

Memon has gone to the high court following the culmination of his protective bail.

He was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after landing in Islamabad Airport yesterday. He was released, however, after the brief detention.

Memon then did a press conference and claimed that NAB has different investigating standards for Sindh and Punjab. “NAB only targets Sindh ministers,” he said.

Memon is facing corruption charges worth Rs 5.77 billion.



