Tehmina Janjua has taken charge as new Foreign Secretary of Pakistan.

Tehmina Janjua is the first woman to become Foreign Secretary of Pakistan.

Earlier, Tehmina has served Pakistan as Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva. Janjua has replaced Aizaz Chaudhry as foreign secretary, who was appointed in 2013. Aizaz Chaudhry has been appointed as Ambassador to the United States.

Tehmina Janjua had joined the Foreign Service in 1984 and had experience in multilateral diplomacy.