MANDI BAHAUDDIN - The police claimed to have held two drug-peddlers, said to be siblings, with a huge quantity of hashish here at Phalia the other day.

According to the Qadirabad Police, the accused identified as Qaiser Mehmood and his sister Benish Tahira of village Dogul, were on the way to Qadirabad from Mandi Bahauddin on a car. As they reached Bherowal Road, the police stopped the car at a picket and during search, the police recovered 42 kg of hashish from the car. The police arrested the accused and registered a case against them. On the occasion, the Qadirabad Police SHO told the media that the accused used to supply drugs in the area.