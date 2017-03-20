A US drone strike killed Qari Yaseen, the alleged militant wanted for several high profile attacks across Pakistan, local media reported on Monday.

Yaseen, with a bounty of Rs2 million and wanted for attacks on the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi, ISI’s Lahore office, Marriot Hotel, Data Darbar and the Sri Lankan cricket team, was killed in the drone strike.

Three of the alleged militant’s accomplices were also killed in the US drone strike which was reportedly carried out in Barmal district of Paktika province in Afghanistan.

Yaseen was allegedly affiliated with several militant outfits and had received training from Jundallah and Al Qaeda. He was also wanted for attacks on Shuja Khanzada and former president Pervez Musharraf.

The alleged militant, who belonged to Lodhran district of Punjab, was said to be an expert in manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and bombs.