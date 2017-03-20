Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said Monday that extra efforts of the government to overcome the challenges have resulted in rapid economic growth and prosperity in the country.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the completion of development programme of Denmark in Islamabad on Monday.

The minister said Pakistan's Vision 2025 is a roadmap to ensure that we achieve the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Around 5.7 million people have benefited from the Danish Government's support to the Multi-Donor Trust Fund which helped revitalise the economy, and improve education and health services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Balochistan.